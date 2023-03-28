Biden family business partner Rob Walker, who distributed payouts from a Chinese energy company to Biden family members, reportedly visited the White House 16 times while President Joe Biden was vice president.

White House visitor logs show Walker visited the White House 16 times in seven years: “twice in 2009, five times in 2011, four times in 2012, twice in 2013, and once in 2014, 2015 and 2016,” Fox News reported. The logs reportedly show that two of the visits had no reason for the visits listed, while seven others were listed as tours of the White House grounds. The other visits were related to White house events.

At least seven times President Joe Biden or his communications team have denied outright and deflected questions about involvement in the Biden family business. Yet more than at least 17 instances show that Joe Biden was involved in the business.

Walker, who was a top aide to then-second lady Jill Biden and later described himself in 2017 as someone who “generally [has] been acting as a surrogate for H[unter] around the country and abroad pursuing opportunities,” received a $3 million wire transfer and subsequent payments from a Chinese energy company between 2015 and 2017, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed from retrieved bank records in March.

In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie Biden, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Although Hunter has confirmed the China payouts, Joe Biden has falsely denied the payments, contradicting his son’s confession.

“Not true,” Joe Biden claimed.

Walker is not the only Biden family business partner who visited the White House while Joe Biden was vice president. Eric Schwerin also visited the White House at least 27 times, according to media reports.

Schwerin, who shared bank accounts with Joe Biden and dubbed the family’s “moneyman,” is expected to “soon” provide documents to the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of the Biden family for nine violations, including money laundering and wire fraud. Text messages obtained by Breitbart News from the “Laptop from Hell” reveal Hunter plotted in 2019 to betray Schwerin amid their crumbling relationship, built upon an off-the-books business arrangement.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.