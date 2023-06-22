House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) revealed Thursday that the Justice Department (DOJ) prevented United States Attorney David Weiss from asking questions about an email on Hunter Biden’s laptop detailing a business deal with CEFC China Energy Co., mentioning “Ten held by H for the big guy.”

According to an IRS whistleblower’s testimony received by Smith’s committee, Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Lesley Wolf refused to allow Weiss to question Hunter Biden’s former business partner Rob Walker about a 2017 email chain in which he was cc’d between Hunter Biden and two of his former business partners, Tony Bobulinski and James Gilliar.

The whistleblower told the committee:

Among other things, we wanted to question Walker about an email that said: “Ten held by H for the big guy.” We had obvious questions like who was H, who the big guy was, and why this percentage was to be held separately with the association hidden. But AUSA Wolf interjected and said she did not want to ask about the big guy and stated she did not want to ask questions about “dad.” When multiple people in the room spoke up and objected that we had to ask, she responded, there’s no specific criminality to that line of questioning.

The ten percent “held by H for the big guy” is allegedly a reference to Joe Biden and his ten percent cut of a deal with a Chinese energy company, CEFC China Energy Co., as reported in 2020 by the New York Post, which controlled State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to the $1.3 million collective payments to the Biden family members.

Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs), House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) discovered in March that a Biden associate received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company, CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

In May, Comer discovered, over the course of several years, the Biden family business received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

In June, the FBI provided Congress with an informant document that alleged Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky earlier this month. According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the document said Zlochevsky also kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden as an “insurance policy.”

