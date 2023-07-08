Cocaine found in the White House probably does not belong to Hunter Biden, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) surmised recently.

“What is bizarre is they say we can’t figure out who it is. Now I will say something odd, which is there’s lots of speculation on Twitter: ‘Oh, a bag of cocaine in the White House it’s gotta be Hunter’s.’ You know my guess is it probably isn’t Hunter’s,” he said during an episode of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Cruz admitted he could not know for sure, but “We know that Hunter has a drug problem, we know that he has used cocaine and used crack cocaine in the past. But I doubt Hunter Biden is going in the West Wing all that often and going in that entrance all that often.”

Cruz continued:

I think it is in all likelihood someone who works in the Biden administration. Some senior Biden official, which makes the cover-up all the more astonishing. You’re telling me with the cameras that they have there, with the Secret Service they have there, with the Marine detail they have there, that nobody can figure out, ‘Hey! Who left the bag of cocaine by the front door of the West Wing of the White House?’ I mean that is, or the side door, that’s insane and the only reason they would put out a statement saying, ‘We will never know who it was’ is the same reason why the DOJ and the FBI is engaged in a cover-up of Hunter Biden’s acts of criminality, of Joe Biden’s acts of criminality, of the evidence of corruption. Sadly, this administration is more than willing to politicize.

The substance found inside the White House on Sunday reportedly tested positive for cocaine. According to Breitbart News, Secret Service officers found the substance during their routine rounds inside the building.

“The White House is closed to the public, and anyone who enters the grounds must be screened by the Secret Service and their presence recorded,” Breitbart said.

Following the discovery, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not provide an answer when asked if the cocaine belonged to the Biden family:

However, Secret Service veteran Dan Bongino claimed Wednesday, “There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those,” he wrote in a social media post:

There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee is investigating the matter, Breitbart News reported Friday.