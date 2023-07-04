Report: Substance Testing Positive for Cocaine Found Inside White House

A substance found inside the White House on Sunday that prompted an evacuation tested positive for cocaine, according to a report.

The Washington Post reported late Monday evening that the substance — found Sunday evening “inside the White House” was “a white powder” that “indicated positive for cocaine.”

The report cited an “official familiar with the investigation and a recording of a dispatch from a D.C. fire crew that responded to the incident.”

The recording of the dispatch is posted on openmhz.com, which posts all radio transmissions from police and fire departments.

The Post reported that at 8:49 p.m. ET, a firefighter with the D.C. Fire Department hazmat team radioed in the results of a test, saying, “We have a yellow bar saying cocaine hydrochloride.”

That dispatch, which was also reviewed by Breitbart News, came about an hour after the hazmat crew arrived at the White House, according to photos taken by an independent journalist.

The Post reported that the dispatch was indeed “from the White House call Sunday night,” citing the anonymous official familiar with the investigation. The amount of the substance was small, according to the official.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesman, Steven Kopek, earlier on Monday, would not confirm to Breitbart News whether the substance contained cocaine, only saying, “The Secret Service does not comment on an ongoing investigation.”

But another spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, told the Post later that the substance is undergoing further testing to determine what it is, and authorities are looking into how it got into the White House.

The discovery of the substance prompted an elevated security alert and a brief evacuation of the executive mansion, Guglielmi told the outlet. He said President Joe Biden was not there at the time.

Guglielmi told the outlet there is “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the substance entered the White House. He did not say where in the White House it was found or how it was packaged.

Uniformed officers of the Secret Service found the substance while conducting “routine rounds” through the building. The White House is closed to the public, and anyone who enters the grounds must be screened by the Secret Service and their presence recorded.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.