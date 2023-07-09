Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is considering signing legislation into law that would allow illegal aliens, enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, to become police officers in the sanctuary state.

Democrat legislators, with a supermajority in the Illinois House and Senate, passed legislation late last month that would allow thousands of DACA illegal aliens living in the state to become police officers or deputy sheriffs.

“… an individual against whom immigration action has been deferred by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) process is allowed to apply for the position of police officer, deputy sheriff, or special policeman, subject to specified requirements,” a summary of the legislation states.

The legislation has been pending before Pritzker since mid-June but he has not signed it into law. Even if Pritzker vetoes the bill, though, Democrats in both legislative chambers can override that veto with their supermajority powers.

In the sanctuary state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has made it possible for illegal aliens to become police officers on the local, county, and state levels.

The law, implemented earlier this year, requires only that officers have a work permit issued by the federal government. Work permits, specifically under President Joe Biden’s administration, are given out regularly to border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States after crossing the southern border.

