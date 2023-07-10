Doug Burgum Offers $20 Gift Cards to Those Who Donate $1 to Presidential Campaign

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) will offer a $20 gift card to those who donate $1 to his presidential campaign.

“The burden on American families caused by the Democrats is unruly, and Joe Biden is doing nothing to fix it. We want to help, so we’re offering YOU a $20 gift card, and all YOU have to do is contribute $1 to claim it,” the WinRed donation page reads.

Burgum’s move seeks to help Americans feeling the pain of the Biden economy while boosting the governor’s chance of joining the debate stage.

Lance Trover, a Burgum spokesman, said in a written statement:

Official statement from Burgum campaign … Doug knows people are hurting because of Bidenflation and giving Biden Economic Relief Gift Cards is a way to help 50,000 people until Doug is elected President to fix this crazy economy for everyone. It also allows us to secure a spot on the debate stage while avoiding paying more advertising fees to social media platforms who have owners that are hostile to conservatives.

Burgum said in June on Breitbart News Saturday with host Matthew Boyle about this presidential campaign:

We’re really running on a platform where we can improve the life of every American if we do this [and] do it right. We’re going to focus on the economy. We’re going to focus on energy, and we’re going to focus on national security, including the border because those are the things that affect virtually every American.

“Right now the Biden administration is 180 degrees wrong on economy, energy and national security. And what we learned in Iowa [and] New Hampshire is that people are very receptive and excited to hear our message,” he added.

Other Republican presidential candidates have employed similar measures to encourage voters to donate to their campaigns.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy launched a “Vivek Kitchen Cabinet” that will give a ten percent commission based on the amount a person fundraises for Ramaswamy’s campaign.

