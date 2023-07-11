Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have requested the federal judge overseeing the classified document case to indefinitely postpone the trial date.

If the judge grants the motion, his trial date could be pushed back past the 2024 election. Trump is the 2024 Republican primary frontrunner.

Trump’s lawyers argued the proceeding should not be set until “substantive motions” are resolved in the case. “This extraordinary case presents a serious challenge to both the fact and perception of our American democracy,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

“The court now presides over a prosecution advanced by the administration of a sitting president against his chief political rival, himself a leading candidate for the presidency of the United States,” they contended. “Therefore, a measured consideration and timeline that allows for a careful and complete review of the procedures that led to this indictment and the unprecedented legal issues presented herein best serves the interests of the defendants and the public.”

They also argued Trump’s position as the “likely” GOP nominee should be taken into consideration. “President Trump is running for president of the United States and is currently the likely Republican Party nominee,” they wrote. “This undertaking requires a tremendous amount of time and energy, and that effort will continue until the election on Nov. 5, 2024.”

“This schedule makes trial preparation with both of the defendants challenging. Such preparation requires significant planning and time,” they added.