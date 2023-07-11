Poll: Trump Remains Most Favorable Candidate in Republican Field

Former President Donald Trump remains the most favorable candidate in the Republican primary field, a Morning Consult survey found.

The survey showed Trump leading the pack in terms of favorability with 74 percent viewing the former president in a favorable manner. In contrast, 24 percent do not.

Most, 66 percent, also have a favorable view of DeSantis, although 21 percent view him in an unfavorable light. Two weeks ago, 19 percent had an unfavorable view of DeSantis.

The survey shows 55 percent reporting a favorable view of former Vice President Mike Pence, although he has the second highest unfavorable rating, with over on-third, 34 percent, viewing him unfavorably.

Perhaps what is most notable is anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s increase over the past several months, as many had never heard of him when he first entered the race. Now, 49 percent have a favorable view of him, compared to 13 percent who do not.

Even though 24 percent still say they have never heard of him, he still has a higher rating than former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has 44 percent viewing her favorably and 21 percent reporting an unfavorable view. Another 19 percent said they have never heard of her.

One quarter still say they have never heard of Sen. Tim Scott, but his favorable rating remains above water, as 42 percent view him favorably compared to 14 percent who do not.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has the greatest unfavorable rating among all the candidates listed. Forty-six percent have an unfavorable view.

Others — including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Rep. Will Hurd, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum suffer particularly from a lack of name recognition.

That portion of the survey was taken July 6-8, 2023, among 830 potential GOP primary voters. It as a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

The overall survey also offered positive news for Ramaswamy, who emerged to third place in the crowded primary with eight percent support.

Last week, Ramaswamy told Breitbart News he surpassed 60,000 unique donors