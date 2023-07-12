The request by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) for a Secret Service briefing on the investigation into the cocaine found inside the White House will be met Thursday.

The Hill reports Austin Hacker, deputy communications director for Comer, confirmed the date. Comer, committee chairman, sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Friday seeking a “staff-level” briefing on the matter.

“We requested a briefing from the Secret Service,” Comer said, as Breitbart News reported. “The House Oversight Committee has jurisdiction over the Secret Service.”

“We have concerns about national security risks,” he continued. “We are concerned about the fact that the president’s son, that we have said for seven months now, is a risk to our national security.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-Ark), also sent a letter asking Cheatle to respond to a list of questions about White House security practices.

The Secret Service was supposed to wrap up its investigation into the incident early this week, according to CNN.

Expectations have already been lowered that a suspect will be named and identified as the White House works to deflect any speculation as to the identity of the offender.

It is now nine days since the incident.

FLASHBAC: KJP Refuses to Answer If White House Cocaine Belongs to Bidens, Scolds Reporter

C-SPAN

According to Politico, an unnamed law enforcement official believes the source of the cocaine found in the White House is “unlikely to be determined.”

“One official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing,” the report said.

Uniformed Secret Service officers at the White House discovered the cocaine around 6:00 p.m., prompting an evacuation and a D.C. Fire Department hazmat team to arrive at the scene.

Conservatives ridiculed White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates for invoking the Hatch Act when asked about whether the cocaine found in the White House on Sunday was President Joe Biden’s or Hunter Biden’s. https://t.co/6GizLytzoC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 8, 2023

President Biden was not in the White House at the time.

In January Comer used his committee to open an investigation into President Biden’s family, accusing them of influence peddling.