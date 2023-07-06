James Comer Requests Secret Service Briefing on White House Cocaine 

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday requested a briefing from the Secret Service on their investigation into the cocaine found inside the White House.

“We requested a briefing from the Secret Service,” Comer told Fox News. “The House Oversight Committee has jurisdiction over the Secret Service.”

“We have concerns about national security risks,” he said. “We are concerned about the fact that the president’s son, that we have said for seven months now, is a risk to our national security.”

“We don’t know where Hunter Biden lives unless he is living in the White House,” he added. “That is a concern … There are pictures. He took pictures of himself smoking crack while he was driving … It would be difficult to deny that.”

I don't know but it looks like Mr. and Mrs. Biden know. https://t.co/fAHINfHoKh — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼 (@SharylAttkisson) July 5, 2023

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not say if the White House supports prosecuting the unknown White House cocaine smuggler.

“I’m just not gonna get into hypotheticals from here. Let the Secret Service do their job. It’s under their purview. We are confident that they will get to the bottom of it. I’m just not going to get ahead of this at this time,” she told reporters.

“Will any White House staffers be undergoing drug testing as part of this investigation?” a second reporter asked.

“Just not going to get into hypotheticals from here,” Jean-Pierre replied. “The White House is subject to rigorous guidelines that include drug testing. So, we will take any action that is appropriate and warranted.”

Reporter: If the SS determines who brought the cocaine in… does the White House support the prosecution of this individual? KJP: I’m not gonna get into hypotheticals right now. pic.twitter.com/oX6wbXAoOk — Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 5, 2023

According to Politico, an unnamed law enforcement official believes the source of the cocaine found in the White House is “unlikely to be determined.”

“One official familiar with the investigation cautioned that the source of the drug was unlikely to be determined given that it was discovered in a highly trafficked area of the West Wing,” the report said.

Uniformed Secret Service officers at the White House discovered the cocaine Sunday at 6:00 p.m., prompting an evacuation and a D.C. Fire Department hazmat team to arrive at the scene.