Buckle Up: Crash Data Shows Where America’s Worst Drivers Are

Ever wondered just which state has the worst drivers and what cities are best to avoid in the interests of keeping clear of the fast and the furious? Wonder no more.

A study by ConsumerAffairs reviewed crash data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and information included in the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Initial key insights from the study reveal:

Highest rate of fatal crashes caused by bad driving: Memphis, Tennessee (5.6 times the national average)

Memphis, Tennessee (5.6 times the national average) Highest rate of drunk-driving fatalities: Baton Rouge, Louisiana (2.2 times the national average)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (2.2 times the national average) Highest rate of speeding fatalities: Hesperia, California (2.9 times the national average)

The study examined a range of data points including the number of fatal crashes, the number of fatalities caused by bad driving, the number of fatalities due to driving under the influence and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents, to calculate a “crash score” and rank the cities with the worst drivers.

Tennessee had the most cities appear among the top 20 at four, including the worst-ranked city. In fact, Tennessee had 34 deadly crashes per 100,000 people in 2021, which is a significant increase compared to the national average of 12 deadly crashes per 100,000 people, the report states.

WATCH — GTA IN REAL LIFE! Car LAUNCHES Off Back of Tow Truck in INSANE Crash

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Topping out the list was Memphis. According to ConsumerAffairs, the majority of deadly crashes in Memphis are caused by bad driving, causing 203 deadly crashes in 2021 — more than any other city.

Tennessee’s three other cities on the list were Knoxville (12), Clarksville (17), and Chattanooga (19).

The 10 U.S. cities with the worst drivers, based on ConsumerAffairs’ analysis, were:

Memphis, Tennessee Baton Rouge, Louisiana Albuquerque, New Mexico Macon, Georgia St. Louis, Missouri Cleveland, Ohio Detroit, Michigan and Victorville, California (tied) Hesperia, California Rockford, Illinois

Least anyone be left wondering just what the safest alternatives are, ConsumerAffairs also ranked the cities with the safest drivers, which were largely in Texas and California.

WATCH: AZ Troopers Ram into “Confused” Wrong-Way Driver to Prevent Injury to Others

Credit: Arizona Department of Public Safety via Storyful

The 10 cities with the safest drivers, according to ConsumerAffairs, were:

Green Bay, Wisconsin Cary, North Carolina Oxnard, California Bellevue, Washington McKinney, Texas Lynn, Massachusetts Glendale, California Pearland, Texas College Station, Texas Henderson, Nevada

The full list of cities with the worst drivers in America can be found here.