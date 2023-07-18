Never Back Down, a pro-Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) super PAC, used artificial intelligence to generate former President Donald Trump’s voice in a new attack ad airing on TV in Iowa beginning Wednesday.

The ad uses the Trump AI-generated voice to read a social media post by the former president on Truth Social last week, where he criticized Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wanting to stay neutral in the 2024 presidential primary.

The pro-DeSantis ad, called “Trump attacks Iowa,” praised Reynolds as “conservative champion” and accused Trump of attacking her, while reading a portion of his post on Truth Social in the fake Trump voice.

The fake Trump voice said:

I opened up the governor position for Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I endorsed her, did big ballies, and she won. Now, she wants to remain neutral. I don’t invite her to events.

Trump’s full post had said:

I love Iowa, protected & expanded Ethanol, got 28 Billion Dollars from China for our great Farmers, ended the Estate (Death!) Tax on farms, made the best TRADE deals in history (USMCA, China, & many more), introduced the World to our FARMERS, & kept Iowa’s “First in the Nation” status. I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain “NEUTRAL.” I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!

A person familiar with the ad confirmed to Politico that Trump’s voice was AI-generated, and that the ad buy was at least $1 million. It will also reportedly be running via text message and on digital platforms.

This is not the first time the DeSantis side has used AI in attack ads against Trump.

Last month, the DeSantis campaign created a fake AI-generated image of Trump hugging Anthony Fauci in a social media video.

Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita slammed top Never Back Down official Jeff Roe, telling Politico:

The blatant use of AI to fabricate President Trump’s voice is a desperate attempt by Always Back Down and Jeff Roe to deceive the American public because they know DeSanctimonious’ campaign is on life support. After losing big donors and slashing their staff, they have now outsourced their work to AI just like they would like to outsource American jobs to China.”

According to Politico, Never Back Down had previously used AI to superimpose a fighter jet into a pro-DeSantis ad.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.