Watch Live: House Hearing on Biden Admin Targeting Americans’ Gas Stoves

The House Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing titled “Cancelling Consumer Choice: Examining the Biden Administration’s Regulatory Assault on Americans’ Home Appliances” on July 18.

“This hearing will examine the development, processes, and substance of proposed and finalized rules related to home appliances including, but not limited to, gas stoves, clothes washers, dishwashers, clothes dryers, air conditioners, and light bulbs,” a memo announcing the hearing noted.