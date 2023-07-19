New Hampshire Poll: Tim Scott, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie See a Bump

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are moving up in New Hampshire, the latest University of New Hampshire survey found.

The latest survey showed former President Donald Trump continuing to lead by double-digits in the Granite State with 37 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in second place, 14 points behind with 23 percent support.

However, Scott has emerged to a third-place position in the early primary state with eight percent support. Both Burgum and Christie fall two points behind, tying for fourth place with six percent support each.

According to the survey, Trump continues to dominate among conservatives, but moderates in the state remain split. The survey found:

A majority ( 52%) of self-described conservatives and a plurality of libertarians (39%) support Trump, but moderates are split, with 26% supporting DeSantis, 16% supporting Scott, 15% supporting Christie, 11% supporting Trump, and 10% supporting Burgum.

2024 New Hampshire Republican Primary Trump 37% (-5 from April)

DeSantis 23% (+1)

Scott 8% (+6)

Christie 6% (+5)

Burgum 6% (new)

Ramaswamy 5% (+2)

Haley 5% (+2)

Pence 1% (-2)

Hurd 1% (new)

Undecided 8%@UNHSurveyCenter | n=898 | 07/13-17https://t.co/Ppv6RIUSVy pic.twitter.com/2UsM0uqyw8 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 18, 2023

Both anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tie with five percent support, while former Vice President Mike Pence sees just one percent support.

Notably, Trump’s 37 percent support reflects a five-point dip from the survey’s April results, but Scott has seen the biggest jump, as his eight percent support reflects a six-point positive movement in his direction. Christie has also improved his standing by five points, and Ramaswamy and Haley have improved by two points.

Further, the survey found that 36 percent of those surveyed are “definitely decided” on their 2024 GOP presidential nominee choice, while 45 percent said they are “leaning toward someone else,” and 17 percent are still trying to decide. Notably, over three-quarters of those who chose Trump as their candidate said they are “definitely decided.” None of his rivals have any figure remotely close to that, as 14 percent said they are definitely decided on DeSantis, ten percent said they are definitely decided on Scott, and seven percent are definitely decided on Christie.

Despite Christie’s rise in the poll, 35 percent said they would not vote for him under any circumstances. Twenty percent said the same of Pence, and 18 percent said the same of Trump.

The full survey was taken July 13-17, 2023, among 2,028 Granite State Panel members and has a +/- 2.2 percent margin of error. The Republican portion was taken among 898 likely GOP primary voters and has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.