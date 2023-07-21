Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Kevin Morris, was photographed smoking a bong in broad daylight during a visit from Biden, Daily Mail reported.

Biden visited Morris at his Pacific Palisades home on Thursday. Photographers captured Biden arriving in a black SUV escorted by Security Service body guards. A woman in a yellow floral dress greeted Biden as he entered Morris’s home, photos show.

During the visit, Morris was photographed on his balcony while he appeared to smoke a bong. It is unknown what substance was in the bong, as Daily Mail noted, but recreational marijuana use is legal in California.

🚨 JUST IN: Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris was just spotted ripping a BONG on the balcony of his LA home—CLEARLY visible from the road—during a visit by the president’s son (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/embyAg55Ms — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2023

Morris was dubbed Biden’s “sugar brother,” after he agreed to loan him a reported $2.8 million to pay off his tax debts, according to the Daily Mail.

Morris is also a part of Biden’s legal team that recently secured a sweetheart plea agreement on Biden’s charge by federal authorities of illegally possessing a handgun and failing to pay two years’ worth of federal taxes.

President Joe Biden’s son last month agreed to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, and one count of providing false information in purchasing a firearm. The first son is unlikely to serve any jail time as part of his agreement.

