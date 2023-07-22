“It’s time to impeach” President Biden and expunge former President Donald Trump’s impeachments, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Breitbart News Saturday, following a continued showing of Biden family corruption exposed by whistleblowers and backed by the emergence of new documents.

Host Matthew Boyle pointed to the release of an FBI document which showed that Ukrainian officials said they were able to pay money to the Bidens to achieve certain objectives, prompting Banks to point out that “we already knew that [the] Bidens are the most corrupt family ever to live in the White House, and that’s saying a lot after the Clintons lived there.”

“But what we saw more of this week is more proof and more evidence,” Banks, who is running for a Senate seat, said, explaining that it means that Republicans must follow through and hold Joe Biden accountable.

“It’s time to impeach him. The evidence was already there, but this is further evidence that this is the type of high crimes and misdemeanors that should prevent this man from serving any day longer in the White House than what he already has. On top of that — man, I mean, this evidence this week proves that they impeached Donald Trump because he was right,” Banks said, calling for the expungement of former President Donald Trump’s political impeachments.

“At the same time that we impeach Joe Biden, it’s also time to expunge the fake impeachment against Donald J. Trump at the same time as well,” he said, concluding that it is clear those impeachments were purely political.

“I’m all for expunging those Trump impeachments too,” he said, adding that there are “way too many Republicans, especially on Capitol Hill, that want to — want to just ignore the Biden corruption.”

“They want to they say they want to move forward,” he said, clarifying that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is not one of them, adding that the senator “deserves an award for his leadership and staying … focused on holding Joe Biden accountable.”

When asked if legislation offered by Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), which would essentially expunge Trump’s impeachments, will move forward, Banks made it clear that he views the efforts as “completely warranted,” calling for everyone to be put “on the spot and let the — let the voters in those districts” see where their representatives stand on the issue.

“Either you do believe in the rule of law and you do believe that those who are corrupted abuse their powe — like Joe Biden and the Biden family — should be held accountable or you don’t,” he added.

LISTEN:

“I mean, again, they impeached him [Trump] because he was right about the Ukraine corruption with the Biden family. And I think that should motivate us this week put the Elise Stefanik resolution on the floor and force Republican members of the House to vote on it — vote for or against it,” he said, urging Republican leadership to take action.

Banks added that pressure is mounting on Republicans to do something about Biden corruption.

“The evidence is clearly there that Joe Biden is the most corrupt president in American history and his abuse of power and Hunter Biden — the real story, the real story is that Joe Biden made so much money, millions of dollars from the corruption of Hunter Biden selling access to the ‘Big Guy,’ to Joe,” Banks said, pointing to the “mounting evidence of other abuses of power.”

“I’m not in leadership. I don’t have influence over that, but count me in the growing column of Republicans in Congress who believe this is so important and absolutely necessary to move forward with impeachment hearings. Jim Jordan, the chairman, the powerful chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has to start this process,” he said.

Banks said the “evidence is there for us to do it.”

“It’s staring us in the face, so I don’t know what the timing will be. To me it can’t come soon enough. Our country is — has been so badly ransacked by these left wing radicals who owned the Biden administration, and we can’t let him get away with any more of it,” he said, later emphasizing that Republicans need to impeach Biden in the House “and then force that the Senate to take up the impeachment hearings and expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats and some of the squishy Republicans, and force them to take up this clear case of corruption and abuse by the Biden family and dare them to vote against it.”

“Dare them to show the American people that they impeached Donald Trump under false pretenses, but they refuse to hold the most corrupt president in American history accountable for his abuse of power,” he said.

“I hope we see it. I hope it comes soon,” he added. “America deserves it.”

