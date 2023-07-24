Survey: Every Governor in the Nation Has Net Positive Approval Rating

Every governor in the nation has a net positive approval rating, data from Morning Consult released Monday found.

Across the board, every single governor in the country has a net positive approval rating, meaning their approval percentage is higher than those who disapprove, even if their approval is not over 50 percent.

All but three — Govs. Tate Reeves (R-MS), Katie Hobbs (D-AZ), and Tina Kotek (D-OR) — saw approval ratings over 50 percent, but those three still had net positive approvals.

Seven out of the top ten most popular governors are Republicans. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) saw the highest approval rating, with more than three-quarters, 76 percent, approving of him. Just 22 percent do not, putting him firmly in the lead. Gov. Mark Gordon (R-WY) came closely behind with 69 percent approving of him. Notably, his disapproval is less than Scott’s — 19 percent to the Vermont governor’s 22 percent.

Three governors, Govs. Josh Green (D-HI), Chris Sununu (R-NH), and Andy Beshear (D-KY) saw 64 percent approval, followed by Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) with 63 percent and Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), Kay Ivey (R-AL), Ned Lamont (D-CT), and Jim Justice (R-WV), all of whom had 62 percent approving of them.

Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) is among those who saw one of the highest disapprovals, with 44 percent disapproving of him. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) saw 56 percent approving of him, compared to 37 percent who do not.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is not near the top in terms of popularity, either. While 54 percent approve of him, 42 percent do not — one of the highest disapprovals listed.

According to Morning Consult:

DeSantis — who launched his presidential campaign in late May — saw his home-state approval rating fall slightly between the first and second quarters of 2023. While the majority of Florida voters (54%) still approve of his job performance, the share who disapprove increased from 38% to 42%, driven in part by a slight decline in sentiment among Republicans in his state.

The surveys were conducted quarterly over the past two years among representative samples of registered voters in each state. It has a +/- 1 percent margin of error.