Watch Live: House Hearing on Biden Administration’s Coronavirus Vaccine Mandates

The House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold a hearing Thursday, July 27, to review the impact of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates during the pandemic.

The hearing, titled “Because I Said So: Examining the Science and Impact of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates,” will examine the lasting impacts the federal vaccine mandates the Biden White House imposed had and continue to have on Americans.

“The COVID-19 vaccine mandates caused people to lose their livelihoods, hollowed out our healthcare and education workforces, reduced our military readiness and hurt military recruitment, caused vaccine hesitancy, reduced trust in public health, trampled individual freedoms, deepened political divisions, and interfered in the patient-physician relationship,” the subcommittee noted in a memo.