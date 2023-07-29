The government is not being transparent with the American people, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told Breitbart News Saturday while discussing a former intelligence official and whistleblower revealing that “non-human” pilots were collected from a crashed craft.

Mace spoke about the testimony of David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, who made the revelation to Mace and other lawmakers during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.

“It’s sort of jaw-dropping, and how do you come back from that?” Mace asked, noting that Grusch is a retired military officer who has “very legitimate credentials coming to Congress before us and making these claims.”

Mace said Grusch agreed to follow up with her after the hearing to provide a list of future witnesses, “both friendly and hostile, that could corroborate the information that he was bringing forward,” she said, noting that much of what he was talking about was classified.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t think this is really about little green men. This is about government transparency versus government secrecy,” she said, emphasizing it is about the misappropriation of funds, which leads to many other questions.

“How much money is being spent? What’s it being spent on? And are our government agencies hiding anything from Congress and therefore hiding it from the American people?” she asked. “The American people deserve the right to know; it’s about national security. It’s about technology. Is this AI-driven? Have we, as a government, developed our AI to…such an advanced level?”

“I think it’s about energy. If you can defy the law, if the laws of physics and gravity are being defined in the way that these pilots have told us as being defied, then who has the power to create that kind of energy? Do we have that technology, or is it our adversaries?” she asked, emphasizing that there are so many “burning questions” following that testimony.

“The American people deserve the right to know” where their money is being invested, Mace said, explaining that she gets extremely frustrated on these issues and has trouble with some government witnesses.

“I sat in the chair as the subcommittee chairman of the Cybersecurity Committee on Oversight on Wednesday, and I literally cursed out my government witness because the guy that I asked to show up refused to show up. He sent one of his underlings, who refused to answer our questions and then laughed at us. Because these guys, these bureaucrats, they never get fired. They never lose their jobs. No one ever goes to jail. They’re never held accountable, and they’re mocking our institutions,” she explained.

“They make a mockery out of your representatives…by just obfuscating and hiding, and they know they can get away with it. Nobody is ever held accountable…It’s extraordinarily frustrating. I just call it like I see it. I walk in. I ask questions. I ask tough questions. I just want the truth that even if our government has made mistakes, or messed up, or wasted billions of dollars, we just want to know, and we want to improve the system and be completely transparent and accountable to the American people, but nobody seems to want to do that,” Mace added, noting she has spoken to pilots over the years who have seen unexplained things as well.

“If this is really going on, it’ll be the biggest story in history, not just U.S. history, but world history,” she said, inquiring if these programs exist.

“Why can’t Congress be informed about what’s really going on in this country?” she asked, adding that it is “deeply frustrating because of all the cover-ups that we see, the corruption, [and] the amount of money that’s wasted.”

