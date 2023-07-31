BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — Former President Donald Trump praised the Delaware judge who picked apart a plea deal that Trump said was “beyond sweetheart” for President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden last week, while also ripping Biden’s “crime family” as a bunch of “mobsters.”

Trump’s comments came in his latest exclusive on-camera interview with Breitbart News last Thursday evening, where the former president and leading GOP candidate for the presidency sat for nearly an hour and discussed many topics.

“They gave him a traffic ticket for which other people suffered greatly, many other people with the same kind of thing,” Trump said of the deal prosecutors tried to offer Hunter Biden. “I don’t think there’s ever been anything like this because there’s so many different elements but he was given a traffic ticket and the judge was—she is a brilliant woman and she was, I think, very indignant about it. I don’t think she was happy about it.”

Trump appointed Judge Maryellen Noreika—who was backed by both of Delaware’s Democrat U.S. Senators, Chris Coons and Tom Carper—in 2017. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate by voice vote in 2018. Now she finds herself at the center of one of the biggest legal proceedings in U.S. history as she oversees federal charges against Hunter Biden on tax issues and firearm problems. Prosecutors had attempted to offer the president’s son a plea deal that Noreika picked apart during court proceedings last week, leading to Hunter Biden pleading not guilty in the end as the whole process has now been delayed.

During questioning from the judge, prosecutors from the Justice Department admitted that the deal they offered Hunter Biden was unprecedented. Asked about this, Trump told Breitbart News that the stunning admission from prosecutors proves the proposed deal—that for now has blown up—was “beyond sweetheart.”

“That speaks for itself that they actually admitted there’s never been a deal like this one before,” Trump said. “Yeah, I mean, sweetheart—it’s beyond sweetheart. Nobody even understood the deal. The judge was the one that really figured out the deal. They were not telling the judge. I think the prosecutors and the others, they may or may not have understood it together but they certainly seemed to have a different take on it. But the judge understood it better than they did. She wasn’t happy about it.”

Trump also reacted during the interview to the release by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) of an FBI document alleging both Joe and Hunter Biden received $5 million bribes when Joe Biden was Vice President back during now-former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“I think it’s terrible. There’s never been a time like this in our country,” Trump said when asked for his thoughts on the FBI document’s release. “They go around indicting me for nothing—for really—political interference or election interference is what they’re practicing, at a level nobody’s ever seen. This is a crime family. That was like mobsters, the way they spoke on the phone—the way he spoke on the phone about his father sitting there. And he was sitting there. Does anyone have a doubt about that? No, this is a thing that this country has never seen before—and nothing happens to them.”

Asked what he would do to the Bidens if he wins next year’s election—if he would order an investigation or appoint a special prosecutor or take some other kind of action—to level the scales, Trump said it is a “little early” to say but that something must be done. Trump also suggested the reason why the Biden administration has been favorable to Ukraine and to China is because the Bidens have raked in a “fortune” from those countries.

“I probably shouldn’t talk about that now. It’s a little early,” Trump said. “But you can’t allow this stuff to go on—this is terrible what’s happening and so bad for our country. Getting money from other countries—Ukraine, China, and many other countries. Then you wonder why are we putting up all the money in Ukraine? Why isn’t Europe putting up the money? The European Union is putting up just a tiny fraction of what we’re putting up and it affects them much more. Maybe, is this the reason why? Because they’re getting a fortune from Ukraine? They’re getting a fortune from China. Look at the money that they’re being paid by China—and this all being found out by the Republican Congress, the committees. This is peanuts compared to what they seem to be ready to find out. No, this is terrible that a thing like this could happen and yet they go after the Republican. Since the day I came down the escalator, they’ve been doing this stuff, whether it’s Russia, Russia, Russia, the Mueller witch hunt which turned out to be totally no collusion after two years. No, it’s a very sad thing. What they do and what they’re doing to our country is very, very sad. But it’s actually a crime family. I have such respect for the judge because she called it out. I mean, a lot of people they always said it’s a rubber stamp, it’s a rubber stamp whoever gets it. She didn’t view it as a rubber stamp and I just have such respect for her.”

More from Trump’s interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.