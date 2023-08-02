Seven illegal aliens are among 19 men arrested for allegedly committing child sex crimes in Bay County, Florida.

This week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced the results of a nationwide sting called Operation Cross Country XIII which saw 126 suspects, accused of child sexual abuse and human trafficking, either identified or arrested as well as 68 suspects accused of trafficking.

RELATED VIDEO — Mayorkas Refuses to Use Term “Illegal Immigrants”:

C-SPAN

As part of the operation, 19 men were arrested in Bay County. According to Fox News’s Adam Shaw and Bill Melugin, seven of those men are illegal aliens:

32-year-old Jesus Rangel De La Cruz

37-year-old Nery Antonio Bonilla Galvez

25-year-old Flavio Cruz

36-year-old Jose Arizmendi

26-year-old Robinson Andres Mancheno Monar

18-year-old Carlos Mejia Ruiz

23-year-old Shemar Pearson

One of the illegal aliens arrived on a B-2 tourist visa but failed to depart in 2021 as part of the terms of the visa. Likewise, another one of the illegal aliens arrived on a J-1 exchange visitor visa but also overstayed after failing to leave the United States in 2021.

NEW: Florida announces 7 out of 19 people arrested in Bay County, FL during a recent nationwide child sex trafficking operation were in the US illegally. Operation Cross Country XIII involved the FBI & HSI working w/ FL law enforcement, locating 59 child sex trafficking victims. pic.twitter.com/AuAbzMTHqP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 2, 2023

Fourteen of the 19 men arrested in Bay County are accused of traveling to engage in sexual activity with a minor while five are accused of possession of child pornography.

The operation ultimately located 200 sex trafficking victims, including 59 missing children. The operation took place in a two-week period in July.

“Sex traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “This operation, which located 59 actively missing children, builds on the tremendous work the FBI has undertaken over many years to rescue minor victims and arrest those responsible for these unspeakable crimes.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.