West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to move the “politicized case” against former President Donald Trump in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot to West Virginia, arguing he will not receive a fair trial in Washington, DC.

“Donald Trump is not going to get a fair shake in DC, the home of the Swamp,” Morrisey, who is running for governor in West Virginia, wrote Thursday morning on the social media platform “X,” formerly Twitter.

Donald Trump is not going to get a fair shake in DC, the home of the Swamp. If prosecutors insist on proceeding with this politicized case, they should move the venue to West Virginia. West Virginians believe in upholding the rule of law and don’t support a double-standard of… — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) August 3, 2023

“If prosecutors insist on proceeding with this politicized case, they should move the venue to West Virginia,” he added. “West Virginians believe in upholding the rule of law and don’t support a double-standard of justice.”

Trump is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at the Elijah Barret Prettyman Federal Courthouse in the nation’s capitol on four counts: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy Against Rights, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding.

On Wednesday evening, Trump also called for the case to be moved to West Virginia, calling it “IMPOSSIBLE” to receive an honest trial in D.C.:

The latest Fake “case” brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia! IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness. It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World. This Indictment is all about Election Interference!!!

This latest case is one of three indictments brought against Trump in recent months, and the second from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s DOJ is pursuing the case of Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents in the Southern District of Florida while Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is prosecuting Trump at the state level in New York on allegations of business fraud.

Bragg’s case has been subject to intense scrutiny, with legal minds like George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley saying it “could collapse” before trial.

Trump has expressed similar concerns regarding receiving a fair trial in New York, and a YouGov poll showed 40 percent of Americans think he “cannot get a fair trial in New York.”