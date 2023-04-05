Turley: Trump Case ‘Could Collapse’ Before It Gets to Trial

George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley is bearish about the long-term prospect of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-count indictment against former President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday, Turley predicted the case “could collapse” before it got to trial.

“[T]here are substantial threshold legal questions here,” he said. “And this case could collapse before it gets to a trial. And this is not the only judge that will have to look at this. And I think that has to weigh heavily on him. Because there’s no there there.”

Now, whether he can fill in those gaps, we’ll have to see. But you would think if you are going to indict a president, you would — you would rise to that moment of history and tell people with precision what it is that you want to convict him on.

