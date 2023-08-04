Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is requesting answers from U.S. Prosecutor David Weiss to questions about whether Alexander Mackler, a former Biden lawyer, interfered in the criminal probe into Hunter Biden, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Mackler is Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) of Delaware and a former deputy counsel to then-Vice President Joe Biden. He also served alongside Assistant United States Attorney Lesley Wolf at the Delaware office, where Wolf worked on the criminal probe into Hunter Biden and allegedly prevented investigators from asking about “the big guy.”

IRS agent whistleblowers allege Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.” They also claim Wolf cautioned the investigation team against searching Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”

“It appears that AUSA Lesley Wolf actively obstructed the FBI from properly investigating Hunter Biden as well as any possible wrongdoing by President Joe Biden,” Cruz wrote Weiss on Tuesday.

“These allegations are particularly troubling given the nature of AUSA Wolf’s close relationship with Alexander Mackler, a known Biden loyalist,” Cruz continued.

Mackler’s history with Joe Biden includes being the campaign manager for Beau Biden in his successful 2010 run for Delaware Attorney General. Joe Biden then appointed Mackler deputy counsel to the vice president, a position he held from September 2014 to August 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mackler moved on to serve as an Assistant United States Attorney AUSA of Delaware alongside Wolf from 2016 to 2019. During those years, Mackler and Hunter Biden remained in close communication, according to the “Laptop from Hell.”

In 2018, Mackler sent Hunter Biden an email to catch up:

I just finished a hellacious couple months in court. Now that I have a chance to breathe, was wondering how life is on your end. Last you told me you were out in LA. Gimme a call sometime we can catch up. Love you brother.

“These allegations of AUSA Wolf’s obstruction and Mackler’s obvious ties to the Bidens are troubling, and warrant further explanation,” Cruz explained.

Cruz requested Weiss confirm or deny whether Mackler was involved in the probe of any member of the Biden family or their web of business associates. He asked if Wolf ever discussed the Biden probe in any way whatsoever with Mackler, and if Weiss was aware that Mackler exchanged emails with Hunter Biden.

In addition, Cruz asked Weiss if the allegations of Wolf giving the Biden family preferential treatment in the probe were true, such as whether Wolf refrained from pursuing a search warrant for President Joe Biden’s Wilmington guest house despite acknowledging probable cause.

