BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — Former President Donald Trump, the leading 2024 GOP presidential candidate, told Breitbart News exclusively that he is a “little surprised” that Democrat President Joe Biden only has two primary challengers and is not facing more.

Asked why others like California’s Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) or Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are not joining Democrats like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or Marianne Williamson in running against Biden for the Democrat nomination next year, Trump said while he is somewhat surprised given Biden’s weakness, he added that Democrats “sort of unite” better than Republicans do.

“I’m a little surprised. The Democrats sort of unite—and the Republicans have to do a little bit more of that,” Trump said. “We have the Mitt Romneys of the world and we have some other people that are really not very good, frankly.”

Trump in an earlier part of the interview ripped Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) as someone who he said is a “loser” who would be beaten in a primary if the right candidate ran against him. While Republicans have some people like Romney and others that regularly break with the party, though, Trump said Democrats are extraordinarily united behind whatever their party leaders tell them to do. Trump noted Democrats hardly ever break with party leadership, often having “unanimous votes,” pointing for instance to his two impeachments where Democrats voted unanimously except one House Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), for them. Trump said Republicans could learn a lot from this and be better focused and “stick together the same way” Democrats do.

“They have people that do vote when they set their agenda,” Trump said. “You see these unanimous votes. They wanted to impeach me. They went to impeach me unanimously even though many of them disagreed with it—totally disagreed with it—and I ended up winning, winning twice. But they stick together. The Republicans have to stick together the same way.”