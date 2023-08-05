One of the veteran attorneys advising special counsel Jack Smith in his prosecution of former President Donald Trump has donated thousands of dollars to Democrat politicians, including President Joe Biden.

David Rody left his role as a partner at the Sidley Austin law firm in 2022 to join the Department of Justice (DOJ) as a senior counsel in the criminal division. Now, he is helping advise Smith, who has indicted Trump twice for his alleged efforts to challenge the 2020 election and his handling of White House documents.

Interestingly, Rody is a Democrat donor who donated $5,600 to Biden in 2020 and nearly $7,000 to other Democrat causes from 2018 to 2022.

As the Washington Examiner detailed:

Rody, who previously led investigations related to bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice, and other federal crimes, used to be head of the Violent Crimes unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. In June, he also steered $1,000 to the campaign for Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who was lead counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump, disclosures show. He also gave $500 in 2019 to the failed-presidential campaign for now-Vice President Kamala Harris and $2,250 combined to Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) presidential and Senate reelection campaigns, according to disclosures.

“Jack Smith and his gang of henchmen are dishonest, partisan hacks acting as enforcers for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party,” Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Make America Great Again Inc. PAC, said. “It’s no surprise that several of his prosecutors are Biden donors.”

Karen Gilbert, another lead attorney on Smith’s team, is also a Biden and former President Barack Obama donor, the Examiner reported.

Further, Smith’s wife is a Biden donor and helped produce a documentary about Michelle Obama.

As Breitbart News reported:

Federal Election Commission records show that Smith’s wife, Katy Chevigny, contributed $1,000 each to Biden’s 2020 campaign, Biden for President, and the Biden Victory Fund super PAC, on September 9, 2020. Moreover, she donated $150 to the Friends of Rashida Tlaib committee in July 2008 when Tlaib was running for the Michigan House of Representatives in the state’s Twelfth District.

Trump was indicted by a Washington, DC, grand jury on Tuesday on four counts: conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, all in relation to the January 6 Capitol riots.

On Thursday, Trump appeared in federal court in D.C. and entered a not-guilty plea. After his arraignment, Trump declared, “This is a persecution of a political opponent.”

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan will preside over the special counsel’s latest trial against Trump. Chutkan, appointed by Obama, donated to former President Barack Obama’s 2008 election and 2012 reelection campaigns, as Breitbart News reported.

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.