Former New Jersey governor and 2024 candidate Chris Christie (R) visited war-torn Ukraine where he gave President Volodymyr Zelensky handwritten lyrics to the Bon Jovi hit “It’s My Life.”

Speaking to CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Christie said that the classic song served as an inspiration for Ukranians as they faced Russian invasion.

“[The song] served as an inspiration for a lot of the citizens in Odessa, as they were preparing for the invasion by the Russians,” Christie said. “[Bon Jovi] wrote it out in his own hand, got it framed, and I brought it to President Zelensky … and said that this is representative of many of the American people and what they feel about the cause that’s being fought for in Ukraine.”

Christie described his trip to Ukraine as a fact-finding mission and wanted to learn some of the “atrocities that were being and are being committed against the free Ukrainian people.”

“I went to the town of Bucha where I went to a shallow grave of 160 civilians who were executed by the Russian army,” Christie recounted. “But before they were executed, for many of them, their eyes were gouged out. Their ears were cut off.”

“Then their hands were tied behind their back and they were shot in the back of the head by Russian soldiers. Civilians. Not soldiers, civilians,” Christie said. “Then Russian soldiers went in and raped the mothers and the daughters that were in the house after the men of the house had been killed.”

