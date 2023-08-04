Pelosi: GOP Wants to Impeach Biden to Distract from His Economic Success

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” said she believed House Republicans wanted to impeach President Joe Biden to “change the subject” from his economic success.

Pelosi said, “This is a diversionary tactic. They just can’t stand the fact that we had a job report of over nearly 200,000 jobs today, that unemployment is 3.5 percent, 18 straight months of unemployment being under 4 percent. We’re talking about 13.4 million jobs created with Joe Biden in the White House, and working with the congressional Democrats.”

She continued, “They have to change the subject. And they have nothing to offer the American people in terms of jobs and the rest. They talk about it, but then they change the subject when it’s time to deliver. I’m so proud of the Democrats in the Congress. We fully intend to take back the House next time so we don’t have to deal with the frivolity, the waste of time of the Congress for them to go down this path. It’s really sad. I wish the Republican Party would be, somebody would take it back, that we’d have a real Republican Party. It’s up to them to decide what it is. But it shouldn’t be a cult.”

Pelosi added, “Do you understand that they have done nothing in the term, the time that they have been there, to meet the needs of the American people? Now, they have a big diversion. They have their hero being arraigned, something so sad for our country. You think they would be prayerful or thoughtful or patriotic, but instead, they want to change the subject.”

