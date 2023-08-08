Morning Consult Poll: Trump Support ‘Unmoved’ After Third Indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s support remains “unmoved” after his third indictment, this week’s Morning Consult survey found.

As is consistent with past surveys, Trump continues to lead the entire GOP field with majority support. This week, 59 percent support the former president, representing a one-point uptick since last week. In other words, the latest indictment and arraignment have had no negative effect on Trump among Republicans.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remained in second place, returning to 16 percent support after dipping to 15 percent last week. Trump has maintained his 43 point lead over DeSantis, which he boasted last week as well. Morning Consult noted the DeSantis campaign’s reset “appears to have had a negligible immediate impact on his standing in the contest.”

While anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropped from nine percent to eight percent over the last week, he is now in third place due to former Vice President Mike Pence slipping to six percent support. Three candidates — former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — come in third place with three percent support each. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson garnered one percent support, and all others listed saw zero percent support.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 59% (+43)

• DeSantis — 16%

• Ramaswamy — 8%

• Pence — 6%

• Haley — 3%

• Scott — 3%

• Christie — 3%

A chart viewing the trends shows Trump remaining steady in terms of support and DeSantis on the decline — something seen in the latest Real Clear Politics average as well.

The Morning Consult survey was taken August 4-6 among 3,486 potential Republican primary voters and has a +/-2 percent margin of error. It came days after Trump’s arraignment on his third indictment — this time, with charges related to January 6.

“This is a very sad day for America,” Trump told reporters outside the Reagan National Airport following his court appearance in D.C. last week. “This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America.”

A recent NHJournal/co-efficient poll also suggested that the indictments will not hurt Trump, as most New Hampshire likely Republican primary voters said they would still vote for Trump even if he were convicted of a felony or serving time in prison prior to Election Day.