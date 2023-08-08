Poll: Most Say McConnell’s Health and Age ‘Severely’ Limit His Ability to Fulfill Duties in Senate

Most believe Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) age “severely” limits his ability to fulfill his duties in the Senate, a survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey, taken July 29 to August 1, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, asked respondents to gauge how much of an effect they believe the health and age of certain leaders affects their ability to fulfill their duties in the Senate, naming McConnell as one of the individuals in question.

Most, 51 percent, said they believe McConnell’s health and age “severely” limit his ability to do his job in the upper chamber. Another 17 percent said they believe those factors have “little” effect, and 26 percent are not sure. Just six percent said McConnell’s health and age have “no effect at all.”

Half of Republicans believe McConnell’s age and health “severely” limit his ability to do his job— a sentiment held by 58 percent of Democrats and 46 percent of independents. YouGov noted in a summary of the survey that the share of Americans who view the effects of the senator’s health and age has “increased dramatically” following the health scare the Kentucky senator experienced last week, freezing at the podium during a press conference. According to the summary, in June, 28 percent said his abilities were “severely” affected by those factors, prior to the scare.

A staffer indicated that the 81 year old suffered from lightheadedness at the time. McConnell later attempted to joke about the incident, referencing President Biden’s tumble during a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

“The president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged,” McConnell said.

While former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, said McConnell’s incident was “sad,” he told Breitbart News that it is also sad that McConnell has used his position to help advance the Biden agenda.

“I thought it was sad,” Trump said. “At the same time, I think it’s a shame he went so far out to give Green New Deal money to Biden and Democrats. He got 10 people to vote because they needed 10 people, and he got 10 people to vote on numerous occasions for trillions of dollars. I think that’s a shame.”

“But that was too bad. That was a sad thing to see. He had a bad fall, I guess, and probably an after-effect of that. But it was also sad that he gave trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars to the Democrats to waste on the Green New Deal, destroying our oceans and destroying our great, beautiful vistas and plains all over our country with windmills that are very expensive energy,” Trump continued. “So that’s a very sad thing also.”

Over the weekend, McConnell faced chants of “retire” and “ditch Mitch” during an appearance at the Fancy Farm picnic in Kentucky.