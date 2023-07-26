Mitch McConnell Jokes How Biden Got ‘Sandbagged’ After Freeze Moment

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) played his unfortunate “freeze” episode for laughs on Wednesday when he joked about President Joe Biden getting “sandbagged” earlier this year.

As Breitbart News reported, Mitch McConnell froze in the middle of a press conference for an extended period of time, ending with him being escorted off by concerned staffers:

McConnell — who at 81 years of age is the longest-serving party leader in the history of the U.S. Senate — went silent during his opening remarks at his regular press conference, according to video of the alarming moment. “Well, good afternoon, everyone,” he said moments after walking up to the podium. “We’re on a path to finishing the NDAA this week. There’s been good bipartisan cooperation, as well as a string of, uh,” he trailed off. As his tight-lipped, unblinking pause grew longer, Republican colleagues Steve Daines (MT), Joni Ernst (IA), Shelly Moore Capito (WV), Jon Thune (SD), and John Barrasso (WY) showed visible concern.

A McConnell staffer later revealed that he had suffered from some lightheadedness. The 81-year-old did eventually return to the podium where he said that the president checked on his well-being, prompting his “sandbagged” joke.

WATCH: Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement

“The president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged,” McConnell said.

When reporters asked him how he felt and if he planned to see a doctor, McConnell repeatedly said, “I’m fine.”

“Gotta watch those sandbags,” he said on his way to the Senate floor.

Former President Joe Biden famously said, “I got sandbagged” after tripping and falling at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony last month.

Some in the media have already politicized McConnell’s unfortunate moment, with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace saying that Republicans would be looking to impeach President Joe Biden if he froze like McConnell.

“I wish him well. I wish no ill health on any human being in the arena or outside of it. And if this were Joe Biden, there would be impeachment proceedings underway for sentence interruptus,” she said.

Her guest, former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL), agreed.

“That’s exactly right. Our collective best wishes and prayers are for Mitch McConnell’s health,” Jolly said.

“It does raise the question that Republicans like to raise about Joe Biden, which is one of age, and I think importantly, at least where I sit, I think we have to shut down questions of age in our body politic and focus instead on personal fitness. Is someone capable of serving? Are they of sound mind and the right health to continue to serve the nation?” he added.

