Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Rally in New Hampshire

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Windham, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, August 8.

Trump is speaking the day after a poll showed his presumed chief primary challenger for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, had dropped into the single-digits in the Granite State. DeSantis is polling at only nine percent in New Hampshire, tied with Chris Christie, according to the latest NHJournal/Coefficient poll.

Trump told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that DeSantis would be surpassed for second place in the GOP primary as he was “crashing badly.”

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

DeSantis replaced his campaign manager, Generra Peck, on Tuesday in the latest attempt to shake up his faltering campaign.