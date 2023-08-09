New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is enthusiastic about mass immigration to the sanctuary state as a boon for businesses, hoping for an endless flow of foreign workers to hire even as officials in New York City suggest they are at a breaking point.

In a press conference this week, Hochul seemingly spun as a positive the fact that thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens, often with no means to support themselves, are arriving in New York every week as New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has said the city is in a crisis.

Mass immigration, Hochul said, is a boost for the business community looking to have an ever-growing pool of foreign workers to hire for relatively low wages.

“I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I need them in my North Country Lake Placid hotel, a restaurant over in Syracuse, a nursing home on Long Island,'” Hochul said. “There are so many jobs that they could be absorbed into our economy so easily.”

Rather than stemming the flow of illegal immigration at the United States–Mexico border, Hochul called on President Joe Biden to provide, on a mass scale, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) so work permits could be readily available to border crossers and illegal aliens once they are released into the U.S. interior.

Hochul touted similar talking points months ago, describing mass immigration as a victory for corporate special interests that lobby endlessly for a flooded labor market.

“There are not enough workers here in the state of New York,” Hochul said in May. “This is something that is … affecting us with this historic labor shortage. But at the same time … we also have this unprecedented influx of individuals arriving in New York … they’re eager to work, they want to work, they came here in search of work, for a new future.”

Adams, on Wednesday, also reiterated his call for Biden to expedite work permits for border crossers and illegal aliens so they could take American jobs. Likewise, Adams said Biden must “fairly” distribute migrants across the United States so they do not end up predominately in New York City.

