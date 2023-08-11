Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel Day After James Comer Says Will Subpoena Biden Family

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he would appoint U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware as Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, a day after Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said he would subpoena members of the Biden family.

As Breitbart News reported Thursday:

House Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria” that his committee would subpoena the Biden family. Comer said, “This is always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family. We are putting the case together to win in court.”

The following day, Garland made his announcement, as Breitbart News reported:

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss as a special counsel in the ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden to apparently provide a degree of separation between the probe and President Joe Biden, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday. The DOJ said Weiss will be responsible for the “ongoing investigation” into Hunter Biden, “as well as for any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation.”

Comer criticized the appointment of Weiss, who had previously dragged his feet in the investigation, and under whose supervision a “sweetheart” plea deal had been offered to Hunter Biden, in a statement on Friday:

🚨STATEMENT🚨 This move by AG Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of @GOPoversight's mounting evidence of President Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals. pic.twitter.com/ZXMB1ngFX1 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 11, 2023

Fox News legal correspondent and George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley warned Friday that the appointment would make it easier for Weiss, and possibly other witnesses, to dodge future testimony before Congress.

