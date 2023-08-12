Former President Barack Obama’s older half-brother, Malik Obama, uploaded a photo of himself to social media wearing a hat that read, “F Biden” and told Breitbart News that he is all in supporting former President Donald Trump in 2024.

“F BIDEN,” Malika Obama wrote on Twitter along with a photo of himself, smiling while wearing the red hat with the same message printed in white letters.

Although he was silent on politics while his brother was in office, Malik Obama made headlines in 2016 when he announced his support for Trump. The elder Obama is supporting Trump in the 2024 election, in what could be a rematch between Trump and his brother’s former vice president, Joe Biden.

“Yes, I am,” Malik Obama told Breitbart News when asked if he is all in for Trump 2024.

Malik Obama said he wore the hat because he is a Republican, “not a Democrat,” and does not support “Sloppy Joe.”

“I wore the hat because Gary had it, and you know, Sloppy Joe, he’s not a fan of mine. I’m not a Democrat. I’m a Republican,” Malik Obama told Breitbart News.

Malik Obama also uploaded a video of him wearing the hat and said, “F Biden, you know what that means.”

With my man @findgg33. Sunny Las Vegas. About to do this DYNOMITE!! PODCAST tonight! pic.twitter.com/zwXc4zGwPl — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) August 12, 2023

Gary Grinberg, the hat’s designer, told Breitbart News he created the hat because he wants to be “vocal” about his discontent with the Biden administration.

“I designed the hat because I’m going to be vocal. I’m not going to shut my mouth. I’m not going to be a ‘hear no evil, see no evil.’ I want people to see it, that’s why I made it red. So, it f***ng stood out,” Grinberg told Breitbart News.

Malik said he visited the White House at least twice a year when his brother was in office but has not talked to the former president lately.

“I don’t get along with him,” Malik Obama said of his brother. “I think he’s a big disappointment to me because he’s not the same person that he used to be when we were together. It seems like once he became a big shot, it got to his head. And now he thinks that he’s god.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.