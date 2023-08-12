Ohio businessman and Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday that tying more Ukraine aid to American disaster relief to appease Republicans and Democrats represents exactly how the D.C. “Uniparty” works.

Moreno spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as President Joe Biden has asked for $40 billion in supplemental funding, $24 billion of which would go to military and economic aid for Ukraine, $12 billion to replenish a federal disaster relief fund, and $4 billion for the southern border to boost services for migrants and counter-fentanyl efforts.

Moreno said that this effort to appease Republicans and Democrats represents the worst of the Washington, D.C., “Uniparty.”

“Our simple expectation is that they are going to use that money to support Americans and America. I’m very empathetic to the people of Ukraine, but at the end of the day, I’m dramatically more concerned about the people in America,” Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday.

He added, “To try to tie both things together and have one vote to give both sides cover is exactly what’s called the ‘Uniparty,’ and that way, we can say, ‘I voted for disaster relief for Maui and East Palestine.'”

“These things should be separated. There should be rules in Washington, D.C., where politicians are forced to vote on one specific topic at a time so that we know how people vote and how they feel about that one topic, and they can’t hide behind these commingling of bills, which is ridiculous,” Moreno continued.

Moreno said that Attorney General Merrick Garland should have appointed someone who is independently minded instead of appointing David Weiss as special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation.

The Ohio Senate Republican candidate also reacted to Boyle’s report about Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is running against Moreno and State Sen. Matt Dolan (R). In Boyle’s report, he wrote that LaRose was, for years, a self-proclaimed leader of the #NeverTrump movement.

Moreno said, “I’m running because I don’t want to be part of the first generation in American history that hands this country over to our kids and our grandkids, and it’s a worse place than where we found it.”

