Chicago Church Holds ‘World’s Largest Baby Shower’ for 1,000+ Mothers

A church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, hosted what it called the “World’s Largest Baby Shower” on Sunday and gave supplies to more than 1,100 mothers in need.

“I’m feeling great. It’s early morning, and we’re getting started off. We’re off to a great start and a lot of excitement, a lot of energy,” New Beginnings Church pastor Corey Brooks told ABC7 Chicago. “The mission is to celebrate life. So many of our young mothers and fathers are coming into the world with children, and it’s a difficult time financially. So, we’re trying to lighten some of that burden.”

The church sanctuary was lined with pink and blue balloons and mountains of diapers, wipes, high chairs, strollers, bottles, books, and more.

"🎉 Double the joy alert! 🎉 Our dedicated volunteers are hard at work preparing a fantastic video for the upcoming World's Largest Baby Shower & Back To School Bash. Get ready to be amazed by their efforts! Here is a sneak peek. 📽️👶📚 #CommunityLove #VolunteerSpirit #DoubleJoy" pic.twitter.com/RnzRVz0TLY — Corey Brooks “RoofTopPastor” (@CoreyBBrooks) August 11, 2023

Shaniqua Dorsey, a mother of three who attended the shower, told the outlet the event was a welcome relief.

“Words can’t describe how much I love them. They are my heart. They are all I’ve got,” Dorsey said. “We actually just moved to Decatur. So, this stuff right here is a load off my back.”

Brooks said he ultimately wants mothers to know there is support available for them.

“We just want to make sure women who are bringing a life into the world know there’s a church, a community, that supports that,” he said.