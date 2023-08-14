Donald Trump Braces for Fourth Indictment: ‘Election Interference!’

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ahead of a possible fourth indictment, declaring that he “did not tamper with the election” in 2020 and concluding that this is yet another instance of “election interference.”

Prosecutors are now targeting Trump in Georgia over accusations that he attempted to overturn the presidential election in the Peach State. Willis is at the helm, asking three witnesses — former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R), journalist George Chidi, and former Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan (D) — to testify before a grand jury this week.

Trump addressed the looming indictment on Truth Social Monday in an all-caps post.

“I UNDERSTAND THROUGH ILLEGAL LEAKS TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA THAT PHONEY FANI WILLIS, THE D.A. OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, WANTS DESPERATELY TO INDICT ME ON THE RIDICULOUS GROUNDS OF TAMPERING WITH THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,” Trump said, denying any such action.

“NO, I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. WHY WASN’T THIS FAKE CASE BROUGHT 2.5 YEARS AGO?” Trump asked. “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

In a corresponding post, Trump blasted Willis for allowing Atlanta to become “one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world,” concluding that the prosecutor is obsessed with targeting Trump.

In another post, Trump cited reports that Duncan will testify before the Fulton County Grand Jury, concluding that he “shouldn’t.”

“I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia,” Trump said of Duncan.

“He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way,” Trump added. “A loser, he went to FNCNN!”

The looming fourth indictment comes on the heels of special counsel Jack Smith announcing that a grand jury has indicted Trump on charges related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol protest. The judge overseeing that case, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, has come under fire for making overt anti-Trump remarks — lamenting that he “remains free to this day.”

