Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to bring multiple witnesses before a grand jury next week as part of her investigation into former President Donald Trump, CNN reported Saturday.

Willis has been investigating Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia for close to three years. Willis has requested former Georgia Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan (R), independent journalist George Chidi, and former Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan (D) to testify before a grand jury next week.

“I did just receive notification to appear on Tuesday morning at the Fulton County grand jury and I certainly will be there to do my part in recounting the facts,” Duncan told CNN. “I have no expectations as to the questions, and I’ll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me.”

I can confirm that I have been requested to testify before the Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election. Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness. https://t.co/3j73O1kLNj — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) August 12, 2023

“I’ve just received a call from District Attoney Fani Willis’ office [sic]. I have been asked to come to court Tuesday for testimony before the grand jury,” Chidi posted online.

I've just received a call from District Attoney Fani Willis' office. I have been asked to come to court Tuesday for testimony before the grand jury. — George Chidi (find me on Threads and Substack) (@neonflag) August 12, 2023

The upcoming witness testimony before the grand jury signals Willis is ready to move forward with charges in her investigation against Trump and his associates.

Willis is reportedly weighing racketeering charges in the Trump case under the state’s RICO statute, the same statute Willis used to bring charges against Atlanta rap star Young Thug.

Trump has blasted Willis in recent days as her looming indictment appears to get closer.

“They say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta. She’s a racist. And they say, I guess they say that she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member,” Trump said at a New Hampshire campaign stop this week. “And this is the person that wants to indict me. She’s got a lot of problems.”

Trump said the DA in YSL case was getting piped out by a gang member 😳 pic.twitter.com/AiOElfZGoz — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 9, 2023

Trump said Willis is investigating him over a “PERFECT PHONE CALL” in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

Trump wrote:

I hear that RACIST Fulton County (Atlanta) District Attorney “Phoney” Fani Willis, who weakly presides over one of the deadliest communities in the U.S., with thousands of murderers, violent criminals & gang members roaming the streets while going untried, free, & are treated with “kid gloves,” is using a potential Indictment of me, and other innocent people, as a campaign and fundraising CON JOB, all based on a PERFECT PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT, CHALLENGING ELECTION FRAUD – MY DUTY & RIGHT!

Trump’s campaign recently launched a TV ad in Atlanta criticizing Willis and accusing her of previous wrongdoing.

If Willis brings charges against Trump, it would be Trump’s fourth indictment in the past five months. Trump is facing two federal charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith based on his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of White House documents. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also brought over 30 counts of falsifying business records against Trump.

