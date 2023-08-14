EXCLUSIVE — Sean Spicer Launches Show Offering Insider Insight on the Race to the White House

Sean Spicer is launching a new show — The Sean Spicer Show — ahead of the primaries and general election, where he plans to share views “inside the race for the nomination like no one else can.”

The Sean Spicer Show will debut August 21, and the first episode will take place at the location of the first Republican primary debate, two days prior to the highly anticipated event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“There is a huge election coming up. And man, is it going to be wild!” Spicer said in a promo for the new show, expressing confidence that Republicans can “hold the House, take back the Senate, and recapture the White House” moving forward.

“But the left has total control of corporate media. The left-wing talking points are out, and media, man, are they falling in line,” Spicer lamented, later emphasizing that “they will circle the wagons to protect themselves.”

“We need to know the rules of the game, and that’s why I’m here. I’ve spent decades in public service and the media. I know how the system works and how to use it,” he said, making a promise to his viewers.

“I will let you in on everything I know, and I’m talking every single trick in the book. I’m going to give you a front row seat free of charge to the debates, the conventions, the primaries and caucuses, and take you inside the race for the nomination like no one else can,” Spicer said.

“Welcome to The Sean Spicer Show. We can fix our institutions. Our side can come out on top, and we can repair the damage that’s been done to our country before it’s too late,” Spicer concluded.

WATCH:

According to the press release:

The Sean Spicer Show transcends conventional political commentary. Each episode will unveil the narratives that remain obscured from the public eye and expose the hidden agendas shaping the information we consume. Spicer’s candid discussions and insightful analyses will empower listeners with invaluable insights into the mechanisms influencing American democracy.

The show will run five days a week and appear on multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart, Amazon Music, YouTube, Rumble, and The First TV, the last of which will air the show every day at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

The First CEO Chris Balfe said he is “thrilled that Sean is joining The First.”

“With his tremendous knowledge and experience, nobody is better positioned to provide insight into the upcoming Republican primary and 2024 election than Sean,” he said.

Spicer, who served as press secretary to former President Donald Trump and also worked as a chief strategist for the Republican National Committee (RNC), emphasized in a press release that he offers a unique perspective, as he understands how the system works and can show Republicans “how we can use it to win.”

“The Sean Spicer Show isn’t just another show about politics,” Spicer stated. “It’s a roadmap to reclaiming power from the left, winning at the ballot box and in the culture, and saving America in the process.”