Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and other defendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into the former president’s actions during the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

The indictment handed down by a Georgia grand jury late Monday night charged Meadows and his co-defendants with violating Georgia’s RICO law. Per Insider:

According to the indictment, Meadows, like each one of his fellow co-defendants, is facing a violation of Georgia’s RICO law. He is also facing an additional count related to his participation in Trump’s January 2, 2021 call with George [sic] Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Meadows was not one of the unindicted co-conspirators in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment related to conduct after the election, leading to speculation that the former chief of staff could be assisting the federal investigation. The Justice Department previously decided not to pursue contempt charges against Meadows after he stopped cooperating with the House January 6 committee. Cassidy Hutchinson, one of Meadows’ former top aides, was a key witness for the panel.

JUST IN: Mark Meadows charged in Georgia. Here are the defendants pic.twitter.com/K1HWwEUpeO — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) August 15, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the 41-count indictment “charges former President Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his campaign aides with multiple crimes for a nationwide challenge to the 2020 vote.”

“The indictment was released close to midnight on Monday after a rushed grand jury process that took just one day to consider a complicated set of allegations involving 19 defendants, including the president, across a wide array of states and jurisdictions,” Joel Pollak wrote.

“The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election,” he added.

