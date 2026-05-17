A congressional candidate backed by Muslim socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called for taxpayer-funded sex changes and a “Trans Bill of Rights.”

New York state Assemblymember Claire Valdez, a far-left Democrat who is campaigning to fill an open House seat in New York’s 7th congressional district, made the comments during an interview released on Friday with a Twitch streamer, who was once reportedly suspended from the platform for calling Jews a “demonic ethnicity.”

“We have to be focused, really enshrining their rights within universal programs and making sure that Medicare for All includes gender-affirming care and health care for trans folks,” said Valdez, who is a member of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

“We need to make sure that we’re enshrining their rights in a Trans Bill of Rights and in workplaces,” she continued.

Valdez also called Democrats “absolute cowards” for distancing themselves from trans activism.

“We have to hold the line on trans rights … It’s absolutely essential, because the minute we start saying, ‘Oh, maybe health care, but not for this group of people. Maybe health care, but not for immigrants or trans folks.’ That’s the minute we let fascists win,” she said.

RELATED: Socialist NYC Mayoral Hopeful Zohran Mamdani Wants to Spend $65M on Sex Changes for Minors

When Breitbart News posted a clip of the interview to X, Valdez responded, not disavowing any of her statements.

“Correct,” she wrote succinctly.

Valdez, who is also backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and the Democratic Socialists of America’s New York City chapter, is running against Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the upcoming Democratic primary.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.