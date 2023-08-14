Massachusetts Taxpayers to Subsidize College Tuition for Illegal Aliens

Massachusetts taxpayers will soon begin subsidizing public college and university tuition for illegal aliens thanks to a budget signed by Gov. Maura Healey (D).

The $56 billion state budget, signed by Healey last week, includes an initiative that opens in-state college tuition rates to illegal aliens who attended high school or got their GED in Massachusetts.

The law is almost certain to serve as yet another driver of illegal immigration to Massachusetts just as state officials have urged residents to accept border crossers and illegal aliens into their homes because of a lack of shelter space.

“Most importantly, if you have an extra room or suite in your home, please consider hosting a family,” Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll told Massachusetts residents last week.

Meanwhile, in-state tuition rates for illegal aliens are a billion-dollar profit pipeline for university systems — including those in Massachusetts.

The latest data shows that more than 400,000 illegal aliens are enrolled in colleges and universities across the United States. From foreign students, alone, these institutions generate about $9 billion in revenue annually via tuition and fees.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.