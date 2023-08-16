CA Democrats Push Constitutional Amendment Banning ‘Assault Weapons’

California Assembly members Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D) and Sen. Aisha Wahab (D) put forward a joint resolution Monday calling for a constitutional convention to adopt Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) amendment banning “assault weapons.”

Breitbart News reported Newsom put forward his 28th Amendment on June 8, 2023, as a way of making restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms constitutional.

Newsom’s amendment would raise minimum purchase age for all guns to 21, institute a waiting period on firearm purchases, ban firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons,” and secure universal background checks.

The resolution put forward by Jones-Sawyer and Wahab calls for a convention to pass the amendment and now they only need two-thirds of the other states to do the same.

The Sacramento Bee noted constitutional scholars commenting on Newsom’s efforts remarked that it is “essentially impossible.”

Moreover, California already has all the gun controls contained in Newsom’s proposed amendment, yet more than 17 percent of annual firearm deaths in the U.S. occur in California.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.