Republican Group Targets Joe Manchin over His Championing of $700 Billion, So-Called Inflation Reduction Act

A Republican group launched an ad on the first anniversary of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to target Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), noting that the bill may put 100,000 West Virginia jobs at risk.

One nation, a nonprofit affiliated with the Republican super PAC Senate Leadership Fund, launched a six-figure ad buy to target Manchin’s championing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Steven Law, the president and CEO of One Nation, said in a written statement, “West Virginians are still struggling a year after President Biden signed Senator Joe Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act into law.”

The narrator said in the ad that Manchin played a pivotal role in helping pass Biden’s “green energy scheme” and how 100,000 jobs may be at risk because of the controversial bill.

“One Nation will continue to educate West Virginia families about Senator Manchin’s law that even the Biden Administration admits could leave people ‘behind again,’” Law continued.

“Make no mistake, the IRA is exactly the kind of legislation that in normal political times both political parties would proudly embrace because it is about putting the interests of Americans and West Virginians first,” Manchin said in a written statement on Wednesday.

The Inflation Reduction Act, despite its moniker about reducing inflation, would:

Allow Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs.

Extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies for three years, which would cost $64 billion.

Reduce the deficit by $300 billion.

Increase taxes while America just entered a recession.

Boost funding for the IRS by $80 billion, which would make the agency larger than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol combined.

Create hundreds of billions of dollars in green energy slush funds for the federal government to dole out.

The bill contains budget gimmicks and fake offsets that mask the true cost of the bill.

An updated Penn Budget Model analysis on Friday found that the bill would only reduce inflation by 0.1 percent over five years. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found similar results.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said later that the investments in the Inflation Reduction Act “are mainly geared toward the longer-term issues around climate change.”

President Joe Biden said last week he wished they did not call the bill the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

“I wish I hadn’t called it that, because it has less to do with reducing inflation than providing alternatives where we generate economic growth,” Biden said at a fundraiser.

He added, “And so, we’re now in a situation where if you take a look at what we’re doing in the Inflation Reduction Act, we’re literally reducing the cost of people being able to make their — meet their basic needs.”