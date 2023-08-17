Congressional Ukraine Caucus Cochair: Not Sure Ukraine ‘Winnable Anymore’

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), the Congressional Ukraine Caucus cochair, said during a town hall on Tuesday he is not sure the Ukrainian war against Russia is “winnable.”

Harris spoke at a town hall in Abingdon, Maryland, in front of a PowerPoint presentation on the national debt, saying that it is time to wind down America’s aid to Ukraine.

“Is this more a stalemate? Should we be realistic about it? I think we probably should,” Harris remarked.

He also said that Ukrainian’s counteroffensive against Russia, which was hyped by many pro-Ukrainian establishment media outlets, has not succeeded.

“I’ll be blunt, it’s failed,” he said.

Harris said that Ukraine’s prospects for victory against Russia also remain grim.

He admitted, “I’m not sure it’s winnable anymore.”

Although these views may not stray from the average Freedom Caucus member’s commentary about the proxy war against Russia, it is a strong statement from the Congressional Ukraine Caucus cochairman, whose Ukrainian mother fled communist Eastern Europe after World War II.

Harris voted for Congress’s large Ukraine aid package, and as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, he has a sizeable influence on House Republicans’ spending bills.

WATCH: MTG Warns About Ukraine War, WW3 Threat: ‘We Are Creating a War Against Nuclear-Armed’ Russia

He also said that any potential aid to Ukraine needs to come with an inspector general.

Harris said, “If there is humanitarian monies, nonmilitary monies, or military monies without an inspector general, I’m not supporting it.”

Biden has asked for an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Richard Stern, a budget expert at the Heritage Foundation, said the total proposed aid to Ukraine would cost $1,100 per household.

According to the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households, 37 percent of Americans lack enough money to cover a $400 emergency expense, which is up from 32 percent in 2021.

Now, he has called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“I think the time has come to realistically call for peace talks. I know President Zelenskyy doesn’t want it,” Harris told his town hall crowd. “But President Zelenskyy, without our help, he would abjectly lose the war. And with our help, he’s not winning. It’s a stalemate now,” he said.