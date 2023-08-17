A manhunt is underway for 34-year-old Terran Green in connection with the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in Texas.

The deputy has undergone surgery and is in critical but stable condition.

KXXV reported that a “Blue Alert” was initially released for Green and another man, 37-year-old James Green, but the latter has since been apprehended.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) pointed out that a reward of up to $20,000 is being offered:

One of two suspects in yesterday’s shooting of a Harris Co. Sheriff’s Deputy has been apprehended. Justice awaits. One remains at large. We’re offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his arrest. Call Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477 pic.twitter.com/5zarQuPF4k — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2023

FOX 4 quoted Abbott, saying:

Texas is first and foremost a law-and-order state, and the perpetrators of this despicable crime must know that justice is awaiting them. Working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, we will not stop until these dangerous criminals are brought to justice. Our prayers remain with the Sheriff’s deputy and his loved ones.

Law enforcement believes James Green was a passenger in the car that the deputy pulled over, and Terran Green is believed to have been the driver and is the central focus of law enforcement.

Terran Green “has five prior felony convictions and has been to prison three times.”

