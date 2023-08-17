Poll: Ron DeSantis Slips to Third Place, Trump 43 Points Ahead of Challengers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has slipped to third place in the latest RMG Research survey examining the Republican primary race on the national scale.

Former President Donald Trump is only continuing to widen his lead in the Republican primary race, boasting 60 percent support in the latest RMG Research survey — 43 points ahead of his closest challenger. That reflects a five-point bump from the 55 percent support he saw one week ago.

That challenger in second place is no longer DeSantis but anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 13 percent support. DeSantis slipped into the single digits, coming in third place with just eight percent support. That reflects a significant shift over the last two months, as DeSantis placed second with 14 percent support in June, and Ramaswamy had three percent support.

In early August, DeSantis’s support ticked up to 15 percent, meaning he has lost seven percent over the course of a week. Ramaswamy jumped to ten percent last week, meaning he has experienced a three point increase in the last week and ten point increase since June.

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie comes just three points behind DeSantis with five percent support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with four percent support each.

Another two percent chose South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

The most recent results of the survey were taken Aug 11-14, 2023. It has a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error and was taken prior to Trump’s fourth indictment, which could very well boost the former president’s status even further, as that has continued to be a trend in other surveys with the other three indictments.

The survey coincides with DeSantis dropping to third place in Cygnal’s August poll, hitting third place in New Hampshire as well, per the latest Emerson College survey.