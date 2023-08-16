New Hampshire Poll: DeSantis falls to Third Place, Single Digits in New Hampshire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has fallen to third place in New Hampshire’s Republican primary race, the latest Emerson College survey reveals.

Despite prioritizing the early primary state, DeSantis has failed to gain ground. Former President Donald Trump has the lead in the Granite State with 49 percent support — 40 points higher than former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who came in second place with nine percent support.

DeSantis slid to third place, in single digits with eight percent support. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is trailing close behind with six percent support.

Both North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley saw four percent support each, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with three percent. All others saw two percent support or less.

“DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said.

The full survey was taken August 9-11, 2023, among 837 registered voters and has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error. It coincides with another shock poll out of New Hampshire, which also showed DeSantis dropping to single digits and tying for second place.

As Breitbart News reported:

Former President Donald Trump remains the top dog in the Granite State, garnering 43 percent of the vote in the field. No other candidate comes remotely close or breaks double digits. Both DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tie for second place with nine percent support each. This is significant, as it shows that DeSantis — despite his campaign’s latest efforts — is failing to resonate with Republican voters in New Hampshire, despite devoting significant time and resources to that state. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in just two points behind with seven percent support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (five percent), anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (five percent), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (four percent), and former Vice President Mike Pence (three percent). Another 13 percent remain undecided, and three percent say, “somebody else.”

DeSantis seems to be struggling in other early states as well, as a recent National Public Affairs poll found the governor in a five-way race for second place in the Palmetto State.