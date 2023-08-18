Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding 65-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among Louisiana Republicans, the latest Nexstar Media/Emerson College found.

Three-fourths of Louisiana Republicans, 75 percent, plan to support Trump. DeSantis came in second place with just ten percent support. Another ten percent remain undecided, the survey found.

Trump’s 65-point advantage in Louisiana is significant because the former president won the 2016 Louisiana GOP primary by less than five percent.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was in third place, with two percent support. Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Chris Christie each polled at one percent. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum received zero percent support.

The survey started August 13 and concluded August 14, the day Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a 41-count indictment against Trump and 18 others for allegedly trying to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.

Further, the survey found that just 30 percent of Louisianans approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, while 61 percent disapprove.

